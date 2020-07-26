1/1
1942 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Sitkiewitz

Manitowoc - Thomas "Tom" Sitkiewitz, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020 at the Villa at Felician Village.

Tom was born on September 4, 1942 in Manitowoc, son of the late George V. and Florence C. (Kaminski) Sitkiewitz. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1960. On September 14, 1963 he married the former Barbara Meany at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Tom worked as a data processing manager for Wisconsin Fuel and Light Company for 42 years. He enjoyed bike riding and was a member of the Lakeshore Peddlers. Tom liked to research cars and camping at Peninsula State Park with his family.

Survivors include his wife: Barbara Sitkiewitz, Manitowoc; one son: Scott (Tasha) Sitkiewitz, Southport, FL; two daughters: Torie (Nathan) Simmons, Valdosta, GA, Wendy (Greg) Rewolinski, Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren: Sean Simmons, Nicholas (Savanna) Simmons, Riley and Matthew Sitkiewitz, Naima Rewolinski; two great grandchildren: Sophie and Isabelle Simmons; and one brother and sister-in-law: Ken and Carol Sitkiewitz, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Pat (Vern) Gulseth, Manitowoc, Georgeanne Meany, Seneca, PA. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Private family services have taken place and due to health concerns with the current pandemic a public service will take place at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Villa for the care and compassion shown to Tom and his family.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 24, 2020
Aunt Barbie, Scott, Torie, and Wendy -

I am so sorry for your loss and my family and I will be praying for you. I look forward to celebrating Uncle Tom’s life with you soon. Please know that we ask the comfort of our savior Jesus Christ be with you through this time of grief.

Leo R Meany
Leo Meany
Family
July 23, 2020
Barb,
John and I are so sorry for Tom’s passing. Please know how very sorry we are for your loss.
When life is better, we will pay our respects.

Cher and John Burish
John and Cher Burish
Friend
