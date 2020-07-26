Thomas "Tom" Sitkiewitz
Manitowoc - Thomas "Tom" Sitkiewitz, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020 at the Villa at Felician Village.
Tom was born on September 4, 1942 in Manitowoc, son of the late George V. and Florence C. (Kaminski) Sitkiewitz. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1960. On September 14, 1963 he married the former Barbara Meany at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Tom worked as a data processing manager for Wisconsin Fuel and Light Company for 42 years. He enjoyed bike riding and was a member of the Lakeshore Peddlers. Tom liked to research cars and camping at Peninsula State Park with his family.
Survivors include his wife: Barbara Sitkiewitz, Manitowoc; one son: Scott (Tasha) Sitkiewitz, Southport, FL; two daughters: Torie (Nathan) Simmons, Valdosta, GA, Wendy (Greg) Rewolinski, Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren: Sean Simmons, Nicholas (Savanna) Simmons, Riley and Matthew Sitkiewitz, Naima Rewolinski; two great grandchildren: Sophie and Isabelle Simmons; and one brother and sister-in-law: Ken and Carol Sitkiewitz, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Pat (Vern) Gulseth, Manitowoc, Georgeanne Meany, Seneca, PA. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Private family services have taken place and due to health concerns with the current pandemic a public service will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Villa for the care and compassion shown to Tom and his family.