Thomas W. Hoffman
Manitowoc - Thomas W. Hoffman, age 81, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc, surrounded by his family.
Tom was born on February 7, 1938 in Chicago, IL. son of the late Thomas W. and Clara (Hoff) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961 and was very proud of his service. On April 18, 1970 he married the former Mary Woznick at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Tom enjoyed woodworking, gardening, drawing and anything to do with art. Most of all Tom loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Hoffman; one daughter: Becky Wavrunek; one son: Steven Hoffman (special friend Tori), all of Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Cody, Brett and Alex; and his siblings: Joan Durocher, Shirley Sydow (special friend Napoleon), Robert (Betty) Hoffman, Barbara (Greg) Egbert, George (Patti) Hoffman and Nancy Barbeau. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Darlene "Patsy" (Gerry) Markowski; and one brother-in-law: Dale Durocher.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Deacon Alan Boeldt and military rites will be accorded by the AMVETS Post #99 following the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019