Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
at the Lodel residence
Newton, WI
1946 - 2020
Newton - Thomas W. Lodel, age 73, passed away on Sunday, February 23 2020. He was born on May 16th 1946 in Manitowoc Wisconsin, son of George and Elenore (Haselow) Lodel. He graduated from Brillion High School class of 1965.

After graduating high school, Tom served as Sergeant of Communications in the Vietnam War. After the war, Tom married Joan (Sieracki) Lodel on July 22, 1972 at St. Cashmire's Catholic Church in Newton, Wisconsin. Joan Lodel currently resides in Newton. Tom worked as an electrician for Kohler Company in Kohler, Wisconsin where he worked for 36 years until retirement. Tom was a member of the Eagles Club in Manitowoc. He enjoyed playing cards, rooting for the Packers, listening to Polka music, and building and fixing things around the house.

Survivors include: 3 children: Todd Lodel, Jolene (Ben) Sturm, and Jeanna (Kurt) Miedtke. Four brothers, Richard (Joyce) Lodel, Roger (Mary Ann) Lodel, George (Judy) Lodel, and Henry Lodel; three sisters, Vivian (James) Uhlers, Darlene Kakuk, and Ann (Gene) Jensen; one sister-in-law and 3 brother-in laws, Maxine (Joe) Mancheski, Glenn Sieracki, Gary Sieracki, and Dennis (Connie) Sieracki. He was preceded in death by; his parents, two brothers, James and Joseph Lodel; one sister, Mary Lodel; sister-in-law, Linda Lodel; one niece, Belle Lodel; father and mother-in law, Max and Margarette Sieracki.

Cremation arrangements have taken place by Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at the Lodel residence in Newton, Wisconsin on Friday February 28th at 12:30pm. Family and friends are welcome to join.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
