Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center,
620 North Water Street
Tiffany A. Mahloch

48 - Tiffany A. Mahloch, age 48, entered eternal life on Thursday evening, April 18, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Tiffany was born on October 13, 1970 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of Lynn Heim Haefke and Jerald Mahloch. Tiffany attended Lincoln High School. She was employed at Lakeside Foods, Cher-Make Sausage Company and later as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center.

She is survived by two children: Brianna Nilsson and Zachary Conway, both of Manitowoc; mother: Lynn (Richard) Haefke, Manitowoc; father: Jerald (Kay) Mahloch, Cato; brother: Richard Haefke, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, special friend Douglas Conway, Two Rivers, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one sister: Jennifer Ray Haefke.

A Life Celebration Social will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Compassus Hospice and the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated in Tiffany's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
