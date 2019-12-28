|
Tiffany Styles Dax
Tampa, FL - Tiffany Styles Dax slipped peacefully into eternal rest with family by her side on December 15th, 2019. She was just 39 years old. Tiffany was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Her cancer progressed in 2019 and she fought with a strength and courage that was both inspiring and characteristic of how she lived.
Born in Sylva, NC she grew up in Bryson City, NC then spent most of her adult life in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area working as an esthetician for over 10 years owning Alchemy Aesthetics in Tampa. Tiffany was often on-the-go doing so many things she loved like fishing, shopping, being around horses and always learning new things. She loved her job, teaching what she knew, making people feel beautiful along with spending time among family and friends.
She married the love of her life Michael Dax on October 26th, 2014 at the Powell Crosley Estate in Sarasota, FL.
Tiffany leaves behind her beloved husband Michael Dax; parents Ronnie & Debbie (Kirkpatrick) Styles; sister Jenny (David) Bowles; Father and Mother-in-law Bryan & Denise (Durocher) Dax; sisters-in-law Nicole (Chad) Luebke, Kristine (Ben) Gielow, and Vickie Wingrove along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and an endless list of friends.
Someone with an unforgettable personality, southern accent and sass to match, Tiffany brightened people's day with her soulful singing voice, sense of style, deep passion for life, friends, family, Sophie and husband Michael.
On behalf of her family a heartfelt thank you to the many people that have shown support during her illness and especially at this difficult time. There have been so many people that have been touched by Tiffany's amazingness in some way. A special Thank You to Dr. Colin Chan and numerous medical staff at St. Joseph's and Moffitt Cancer Center for their compassionate care.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tiffany-stylesdax-cancer-treatment-fund?
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019