Tim T. "Duck" Duckart

Tim T. "Duck" Duckart Obituary
Tim "Duck" T. Duckart

Manitowoc - Tim "Duck" T. Duckart, age 51, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Tuesday morning, November 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer.

Funeral and visitation is tentatively set for Friday evening, November 29 and Saturday morning, November 30, 2019. Full arrangements will be announced by the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
