|
|
Timothy J. Lesperance
Lake Mills - Timothy J. Lesperance, 74, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Lake Mills Health Services.
He was born on September 6, 1944 in Two Rivers, WI, the son of the late Kenneth and Norma (Beitzel) Lesperance.
In 1962 he graduated from Washington High School. After high school he studied at UW-Madison, earning his degree in Letter& Science, Economics, and later graduated with his law degree with honors in 1973. In June 1974 he was admitted to the Wisconsin and Federal Bar.
Tim married Sandra L. Gerstl on February 12, 1966. She died on February 8, 2017.
In 1966 he enrolled in the U.S. Army where he earned rank as a 1st Lieutenant and in 1969 became a member of the Army Reserve.
Tim joined Kiessling Law Offices in 1974 as an associate and became a partner in 1977.
He was a member of the Clarence Bean - Warren George Lake Mills American Legion Post #67, Lake Mills Jaycees, and the Lake Mills Lions Club.
Tim was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golfing and watching Packers, Brewers, and NASCAR.
Survivors include his brother, Stephen (Sara) Lesperance of Mishicot, WI; one sister, Patricia Payette of Oneida, WI; two nieces, Alexis Payette and Natalie Payette; close friends, Mick Ramsey and Paul Behling, other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ronald Payette and his nephew, Kevin Payette.
A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at a future date.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills Food Pantry or .
www.claussenfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019