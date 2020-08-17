1/1
Timothy L. McClanahan
Timothy L. McClanahan

Smithville, TN - Mr. Timothy Lee McClanahan, age 62 of Smithville and formerly of California passed away Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 at his home due to lung cancer.

Timothy was born on October 30, 1957 in Detroit, MI to his father, Ben McClanahan & his mother, the late Elizabeth Ann Hudson McClanahan. He was retired as the Owner/Operator of Big O Tires and attended the McFerrin Baptist Church in Madison, TN.

The family of Mr. McClanahan has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held at a later time.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Michele Denor McClanahan of Smithville, TN. Daughter, Katelyn McClanahan of Ridgewood, NY. Father, Ben (Jolita) McClanahan of Donelson, TN. 3 Sisters, Sherrie (Phil) Fleming of Mandeville, LA, Lisa (Kenny) Wright of Sparta, TN & Teresa Walden of Smyrna, TN. Step-Brother, Trey (April) DeArk of Mooresville, NC. Step-Sister, Tina McClanahan of Donelson, TN. Several Nieces & Nephews. Mother-in-law: Judy Denor, Manitowoc, WI. Sisters-in-law, Susan Gonzalez of Manitowoc, WI, Pat (Arlie) Olp of Reedsville, WI, Jane (Layne) Martineau of Lancaster, CA, Maria (late husband David) Dolan of West Palm Beach, FL. Brothers-in-law, Tom (Sue) Denor of Manitowoc, WI, Paul (Bonnie) Denor of Cato, WI, Joe (Tammy) Denor of Cato, WI and Tim (Kelly) Denor of Reedsville, WI.

Love-Cantrell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
