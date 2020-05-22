|
|
Timothy P. Chevalier
Kellnersville - Timothy P. Chevalier "Chevy", 66, Kellnersville, passed away on May 13, 2020 from sudden illness while the loves of his life, his son and daughter, were holding his hands.
Tim was born on May 21, 1953 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, was one of ten children. He attended Mishicot High School and graduated with the class of 1972. In August of 1977, he married the former Sharon Olson, who brought into the marriage her son Steven, and daughter, Roxanne Johnson. Later that year, in November, the newlyweds welcomed their daughter Jamie. After 17 years of marriage and Sharon's untimely death, Tim undoubtably found love again. Tim and the former Vicky Bunch, proudly welcomed their son Timothy Paul II, in February 2008.
From the time Tim could drive he had an affinity for muscle cars. It influenced several purchases throughout his life, with the most recent, his dream Corvette. He loved hunting, fishing, coin detecting, archery tournaments, and sporting days. He loved cruising on his Honda Gold Wing, which most of us know as the school bus. He studied combat hapkido, eventually earning his black belt. He enjoyed country music accompanied by his cowboy hat and boots. Tim could often be found singing a song or two, with the many friends that he met in the karaoke scene. He lived a life of putting others first. After much encouragement from family and friends about retirement, he finally agreed it was time. Tim was a very kind and humble man. He tried to be fair and patient. He shared his wealth of knowledge with others, trying to leave a positive impact. He was a great husband, dad and friend. Someone you could look up to and learn something from. Tim worked at Manitowoc Company for over 40 years until his retirement.
Survivors include his daughter Jamie, Kellnersville; son Timothy, Manitowoc; Steven (Mary) Johnson, Denmark; Roxanne Johnson, Manitowoc; the only granddaughter he ever knew, London Johnson, Green Bay; twin sister Barbara Koenig, her husband Darryl, not only his brother-in-law but his life long friend; brothers, Daniel (Lora) Chevalier, Michael (Lisa) Chevalier, Lake Tomahawk, Paul Chevalier, Manitowoc; sisters, Joanne Ripley, Green Bay, Mary Kay, Boulder. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and numerous friends.
Private family funeral services were already held. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 22 to May 24, 2020