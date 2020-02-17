|
|
Timothy Ronald Hansen
Timothy Ronald Hansen, 28, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on January 13th, 2020 with his family by his side.
Tim's favorite place was outside, enjoying nature. His hobbies included fishing and hunting. He also had a passion for music and he shared his favorite songs with those close to him. Tim was a very patient person with a kind heart and beautiful laugh. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Timothy is preceeded in death by his beloved grandfather, Ronald Hansen and survived by mother, Brenda Hansen, grandmother, Mary Hansen, and sister, Kayli Posvic.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020