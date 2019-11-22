|
Timothy T. Duckart "Duck"
Manitowoc - Timothy T. Duckart "Duck," age 51, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer.
He was born on August 31, 1968 in Manitowoc, son of Nancy (Miller) Duckart and the late Donald W. Duckart. On October 16, 1993, Tim married the love of his life, the former Lisa Neuser at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They had two beautiful children, Alyssa and Tyler that Tim was extremely proud of.
Tim attended Lincoln High School, playing football with the two time Division One State Championship team winning titles in 1984 and 1985. He graduated from Lincoln with the class of 1986 and continued his education at University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, graduating in 1991 with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance. After graduating college, he was employed with M&I bank of Manitowoc and Sheboygan for three years before pursuing a career in funeral service. He attended Milwaukee Area Technical College, graduating valedictorian with the class of 1998, where he received a degree in funeral service. Tim was employed with the Pfeffer Funeral Home, serving the community as a funeral director for over 20 years. He was also employed with First Chrysler as the finance and insurance manager for three years. Tim enjoyed shooting darts as a member of various teams in Manitowoc Leagues and going to the state tournament for numerous years. He was also a member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club. Tim was a fan of all sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys, Wisconsin Badgers and Georgetown Hoyas. He also enjoyed music, concerts, and his 2015 Sublime Green Dodge Challenger Shaker. Above all else, Tim loved spending time with his family. His greatest joy was watching his kids grow up and participate in sports and other activities. He loved nothing more than watching his children participate in the things they enjoyed. He spent years happily sitting on bleachers watching football, baseball, softball, basketball, wrestling and volleyball. But his interests weren't limited to sports, he also enjoyed watching the marching band and attending band concerts. Tim loved the time spent with his family on vacations. They made several trips to Florida going to Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World and other local attractions as Tim loved rollercoasters. Family road trips were some of Tim's most cherished times. His favorite trip out West included going to Jackson Hole,Wyoming where they went rafting on the Snake River, crossed Jenny Lake and hiked in the Grand Teton Mountains. They also enjoyed historical stops at Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse and Yellowstone National Park.When Tim planned a trip there was something for everyone. The family trip out East included Niagara Falls, many sites throughout Washington DC and a stop at the Football Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years: Lisa; his children: Alyssa and Tyler, all of Manitowoc; his mother: Nancy Duckart, Manitowoc; his sister: Dana (Jamie) Kornely, Manitowoc; his father-in-law: Jim Neuser, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law: Michelle (Mike) Froehlke and Angela Neuser; two brothers-in-law: Jim (CJ) Wirsching-Neuser and David (Katie) Neuser; nieces and nephews: Caitlyn Kornely, Kyra, Kyle, Noel and Sydney Neuser, Patrick and Bridget Froehlke; special aunt: Cathy (Randy) Cherney; and their son: Matt. Aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Donald W. Duckart; his maternal grandparents: Shirley and Winford Miller; and his paternal grandparents: John (Beatrice) Duckart and John's first wife: Dorothy; and his mother-in-law: Judy Neuser.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Concelebrating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez and the Rev. David Beaudry.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. The visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Tim's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Gumby's Club Fore a Cure; Dr. Yetter and staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center; Dr. Ronnekleiv-Kelly and the surgical and oncology staff at UW Hospital in Madison; as well as Aurora At Home Hospice, especially Dayna, for the care and compassion shown to Tim and his family during their time of need.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019