Tod L. Leiteritz
Cleveland - Tod L. Leiteritz, age 69, a Cleveland resident, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born March 20, 1950 in Sheboygan, son of the late Milton and Doris (Rucker) Leiteritz. Tod attended Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, graduating with the class of 1968. After graduation, he went on to study to be a diesel mechanic and worked in Sheboygan until 1978. In 1978, while standing on the porch of his grandfather's house, he decided to purchase his grandfather's farm, Maple Leaf Dairy, and was very proud to carry on the family tradition as a fifth generation dairy farmer starting only with 50 cows and 160 acres and growing into a very successful dairy operation. On September 4, 1993, he married Diane Heise at Grace Congregational Church in Two Rivers. Tod also enjoyed his high performance cars and Sunday morning breakfast with his friends. He loved his animals, especially his dog Cuda. Tod liked listening to music, especially Earth, Wind & Fire and Luther Vandross.
Survivors include his wife: Diane Leiteritz; two daughters: Kristin Leiteritz & special friend Kyle Prideaux and Megan Leiteritz; two brothers: Jay (Ann) Leiteritz, Newton, and Brian Leiteritz & special friend Missy Miller, Cleveland; nieces and nephews: Stephanie Leiteritz, Steven Leiteritz, Dusti Leiteritz, and Brian Leiteritz Jr.; two brothers-in-law: Gary (Patty) Heise and Robert (Judy) Heise; one aunt and uncle: LaVerne & Harlan Albrecht; two step-daughters: Stefanie Matar and Jaclyn Matar; his right-hand man: Steve (Teena) Ohlrogge; and four dogs: Brandy, Bailey, Cuda, and Hema. Great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ralph & Betty Heise; paternal grandparents: Carl & Adelaide Leiteritz; maternal grandparents: Letha & Charles Otto; aunts and uncles: Willard & Fern Leiteritz, Dorothy Leiteritz, Herbert Erdmann, Gertrude Leiteritz, and George Van de Loo; three cousins: Larry Albrecht, Keith Leiteritz, and Karen Erdmann; as well as other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Tod's name to the Jackie Nitschke Center, 630 Cherry Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 13 to May 14, 2019