|
|
Todd A. Jankowski
St. Nazianz, Wisconsin - Todd A. Jankowski, age 51, of St. Nazianz passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Willard, WI.
Todd was born February 5, 1968 in Milwaukee, son of the late John and Jacqueline (Eberhardt) Jankowski. On April 4, 1987 he was united in marriage to the former Michelle Lovy in Milwaukee. Todd was a painter, last working for J.J. & Co. of Grafton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife: Michelle Jankowski, St. Nazianz; one son: Bradley (Amber) Jankowski, Valders; one daughter: Monica Holtz (Mayo), St. Nazianz; seven grandchildren: Antonio, Nikita, Keira, Makayla, Vincent, Luciana and Hector; one brother: Jeff (Connie) Jankowski, Cedarburg; two brothers-in-law: Ronnie Lovy (Dawn), Seattle, WA; Mark (Sara) Lovy, West Bend; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ronald & Sue Lovy, Knoxville, TN; two uncles: Mark (Sue) Eberhardt, West Bend; Richard (Donna) Eberhardt, OH; four aunts: Cheryl Mor, West Bend; Steph Pecor, Germantown; Marsha (Bob) Kerber, Saukville; Judy (Bob) Hayes, Brookfield; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Todd was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Timmy Jankowski, maternal grandparents Al & Angie (Pecor) Eberhardt, paternal grandparents Eugene & Jean Jankowski and one uncle Jay Jankowski.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Randy Meidl.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019