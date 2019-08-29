Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 Maribel Rd
Maribel, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 Maribel Rd
Maribel, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Rabenhorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Rabenhorst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Rabenhorst Obituary
Todd Rabenhorst

Maribel - Todd A. Rabenhorst, age 54, of Maribel, lost his two year battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home- Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 3, from 3-7pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 Maribel Rd, Maribel, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now