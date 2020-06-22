Tom Miller
Two Rivers - A memorial service for Tom A. Miller, age 58, of Two Rivers, who died on Monday, March 30, 2020 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. Carly Kuntz will preside at the service, with burial of his cremated remains to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
