Tony L. Reimer
Manitowoc - Tony L. Reimer, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Monday morning, January 13, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family.
Tony was born on January 21, 1927, in Manitowoc, son of the late Louis and Mary (Grall) Reimer. He was a 1944 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Following high school he was inducted into the US Army serving in the South Pacific in the last days of WWII. On October 28, 1950 he married the former Alice C. Ahl at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Alverno. Tony worked as a Journeyman Mason, most often for Gulseth Construction. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the former secretary of the Bricklayer's Union. Tony enjoyed working in the woods, vegetable gardening and occasional trips to the casino. He was very proud of his time in the military, especially his time in Japan, and very often talked about it.
Survivors include his wife: Alice Reimer, Manitowoc; his six children: Jeanne Granberg, Eau Claire, and her special friend Dennis Becker, Daniel (Linda) Reimer, Manitowoc, Jim (Patti) Reimer, Manitowoc, Larry (Jacque) Reimer, Manitowoc, Lisa (Dave) Rosinsky, Francis Creek, Diane (Joe) Koneczka, Manitowoc; eleven grandchildren: Jennifer Hamachek, Tara (Howard) Belanger, Steven (Sarah) Reimer, Eric Reimer, Raissa (Bret) Krajnik, Craig (Sarah) Reimer, Jason (Ali) Reimer, Nicole (Billy) Cockroft, Michael (Jena) Rosinsky, Bryan Rosinsky, Kyle (Nicole) Herzog; 19 great grandchildren; one sister: Ann Gillen, Ontario, Canada; one sister-in-law: Mary Reimer, Crandon. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law: Keith Granberg; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Robert (Joan) Reimer and Louis Reimer.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th St.), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez with Military rites to be accorded by the AMVETS Post 99. A luncheon will follow the Mass at All-Care Center, 925 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m.
Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020