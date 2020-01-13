|
Traci L. (Runnfeldt) Theisen
Arlington - Traci L. (Runnfeldt) Theisen, age 52, previously of Manitowoc, and a resident of Arlington, TX, died on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Arlington.
Traci was born on March 20, 1967 in Santa Maria, CA daughter of Susan (Powers) Searcy and the late Robert Runnfeldt. She grew up and was educated in Colorado and California. On August 13, 1994 Traci was married to Anthony "Tony" Theisen at St. Barbara's Mission in Santa Barbara, CA. Tony preceded Traci in death on January 20, 2013 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The couple moved to Manitowoc in 1995 and opened Cousin's Sub in the Shopko Mall and later opened a second location in Two Rivers. Together, they operated this business for ten years. Traci also worked at Whistling Straits Golf Resort for the Kohler Company in restaurant hospitality management and unto her illness with the Westin Hotel organization in San Antonio and Arlington TX.
Survivors include her loving and supportive family: a son, Logan A. Theisen, Milwaukee; her mother and step-father: Susan and James Searcy, Santa Barbara, CA; a brother and sister-in-law: Jeff and Lori Runnfeldt, Tiburon, CA; and nieces Olivia, Anna and Alli Runnfeldt. Traci is further survived by the Theisen family who also loved and supported her throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her adoring father: Robert Runnfeldt, and her devoted husband Tony.
Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc at a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is helping the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020