Travis T. Reedy
Two Rivers - Travis T. Reedy (Four Wheeler "King" - Fearless Man) born September 19th, 1989, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2020. Travis graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 2010.
Travis enjoyed being outside, spending quality time with his children and family members. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and giving his children, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters "wheelie" rides. Travis was a caring person and always wanted to make sure everyone was happy and enjoying the moment of life. Travis was a great son, brother, uncle, father and friend. Travis is survived by his significant other Breanne Summers and their three children Ella, Gauge and Sage Reedy, his mother Tammy Waniger (Reedy), brothers and sisters Jessica Mathiesen, Charity Reedy, Alisha Skinkis (Josh), Amy McKee, Amber McKee, and Mason Mathiesen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as life long friends including, but not limited to Justin Rohr and Paul Anhalt, also a god son Carter Rohr. Travis was preceeded in death by his father Timothy Reedy, brother Jacob Mathiesen, niece Renezama Eskra, Maternal Grandma Judy Kiel, Paternal Grandparents Joseph and Rosella Reedy, cousins Rob DeGrand and Collette Reedy, friends Jacob Lawson and Alyssa Parker.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 5702 County Rd. R Manitowoc, WI starting at 1:30 pm.
