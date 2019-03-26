Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 North 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Trevor D. Goulder Obituary
Trevor D. Goulder

Manitowoc - Trevor D. Goulder, age 20, a Manitowoc resident, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Green Bay.

He was born on May 29, 1998 in Manitowoc, son of Kerry Goulder and Amanda Brusky. Trevor was a graduate of Lakeland High School, Minocqua, Class of 2017. He enjoyed car clubs and motorcycle riding clubs. Trevor loved being in the woods and rock climbing. He was adventurous, enjoyed music, video games and spending time with his siblings.

Survivors include his father: Kerry Goulder (Sue Wargin); his mother: Amanda (Dean) Brusky; girlfriend: Courtney Kline; siblings: Austin (Anna) Goulder, Nathan Brusky, Devon Brusky, Isabella Brusky, Zakary Brusky, Michelle Wargin, Craig Wargin; a niece: Annalise Timmerman; girlfriends mom and dad: Cheri and Pete Kline; maternal grandparents: Dan and Nancy Fuller, Bob and Mary Brusky; great grandparents: Jervis and Mary Alice Fuller, Jean Reindl; aunts and uncles: maternal - Carey Fuller and special friend Darran, Debbie and Mike Whiffen, Denise Bastian; paternal - Pam and Chot Gonzales, Helen and Dana Ceaser, Diane Foster, Sharon and Brian Dagenais. Many cousins, other close family and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by a brother: Jonathan Brusky; paternal grandparents: Vernon and Beverly Greycarek; great grandfather: Roland Reindl; his uncle Ron and many other relatives and friends.

Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 North 14th Street) Manitowoc. Concelebrating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Revs. Jose Lopez and Doug LeCaptain.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 North 14th Street) Manitowoc, from 8:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been established in Trevor's name.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019
