Tristan Mumbrue
Green Bay - Tristan J. Mumbrue, age 34, of Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. The son of Todd and Terri (Teske) Mumbrue was born October 21, 1985 in Waupaca. A 2004 graduate of Denmark High School, Tristan excelled as an athlete, participating in many sports but was particularly skilled in basketball. He married Angela Leiterman on April 5, 2013 in Las Vegas, a place they both loved to visit. Tristan was especially proud of his son Ethan and loved to spend time with him in addition to hunting and golfing.

Tristan is survived by his wife Angela; son Ethan; parents Todd and Terri; brother Troy Mumbrue; mother-in-law Sandra Leiterman; brother-in-law Brad (Mindy) Leiterman; nieces Amelia and Sophia Leiterman; maternal grandfather David Teske and his wife Jane, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Betty Mumbrue-Sorenson and La Vern "Chuck" Mumbrue; maternal grandmother Patricia (Doran) Teske; uncle Tim Mumbrue and his father-in-law Doug Leiterman.

Due to current health recommendations surrounding COVID-19, a private family service will be held with Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care assisting the family.

Our family would like to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers in the Bellin Hospital ICU for their empathetic and skilled care for Tristan, and also to Tristan's special friend Sherri Whetung.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation in Tristan's name to the Jackie Nitschke Center.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
