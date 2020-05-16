|
|
Valdis "Val" Robley
Appleton - Val Robley, age 95, walked through the pearly gates and into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Valdis Catherine Sengbusch was born on February 28, 1925, to the late Ervin and Catherine (Boldt) Sengbusch in rural Reedsville. Val graduated from Brillion High School in 1942 and from Manitowoc County Teacher College in 1944. Her first job was teaching all eight grades in a one-room country school. In 1946 Val married Reuben "Ben" Robley and became a homemaker when they moved to Kimberly in 1948. After becoming a member of Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, Val was very active in Ladies Aid and Parent-Teachers Association. In 2011 Val moved into the mother-in-law suite at the home of Kathy and Joe Van Mun.
Among her favorite hobbies were gardening, reading, quilting, weaving and cake decorating.
Val will be missed by four daughters: Barbara Gillis of Plymouth; Sharon (Harlan) Volkman of Seymour; Susan (Henry) Van Oudenhoven of Neenah; Kathy (Joe) Van Mun of Appleton; one son: Russell (Margaret) Robley of Kaukauna; son-in-law Corny (Karen) Van Voorhis of Shiocton; 16 grandchildren: Teri (Rich) Horneck, Brenda (Jim) Yurk, Wendy (Brian) Koenig, Shane (Jenni) Robley, Staci (Joe) Ferg, Brian (Nicole) Robley, Gary (Tiffany) Volkman, Scott (Nicole) Volkman, Julie (Bill) Bickel, Chad Van Voorhis, Tim Van Voorhis, Dana Leicht, Deanna (Ray) Tetzloff, Rachel (Kierre) Cribbs, Brittany Van Mun, Ryan Van Mun; 23 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Val will also be missed by one brother: Pastor Carroll Sengbusch of Hudson; sisters-in-law Carol Sengbusch of Brillion, and Bev Sengbusch of Oxford. She is also survived by members of Ben's family: Dorothy (Jim) Arentsen of Sheboygan; Diane (Paul) Havlineck of Sheboygan Falls; Karen Robley of Manitowoc; Gloria Robley of Reedsville, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben, on April 9, 2011, daughter Janice Van Voorhis, sister Ruby Dorcheus, brothers Myron Sengbusch and Clayton Sengbusch, sister-in-law Delores Sengbusch, and son-in-law Paul Gillis, along with members of Ben's family: Lew (Vivian) Robley, Vernon (Shirley) Robley, Ilene (Leroy) Stock, Marvin Robley, Roger Robley, Merlin Robley, and infant brother Royal Robley.
A private service for family is being held at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being made to share the funeral service virtually which you can access May 22, 2020 starting at 4:00 PM by visiting Val's obituary page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Condolences can be sent to Kathy Van Mun, 475 Albert Way, Appleton 54915.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 16 to May 18, 2020