1/1
Valerie J. Jacquart
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie J. Jacquart

Two Rivers - Valerie J. Jacquart, 64, of Two Rivers died March 24, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Val was born October 14, 1955 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Marlene (Peloquin) and the late John Rooney. She graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. Val and Jim Jacquart were married on March 9, 2002 on the beach in Bonita Springs, Florida. She worked for Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers for the last 26 years.

Val enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching a Packers or Brewers game, and relaxing with a refreshing can of Miller Lite.

Val is survived by her husband: Jim Jacquart, Two Rivers; mother: Marlene Rooney, Chippewa Falls; daughter: Jennifer (Steven) Siders, Mishicot; sons: Greg Krcma, Manitowoc and Chad (Amanda) Krcma, Two Rivers; grandchildren: Kassie (Quentin) Tesarik, Sierra Siders, Savannah Siders, Johnathan Krcma, Rhys Krcma, and Skylar Krcma; great granddaughter: Emilie Tesarik; sister: Constance (Terry) Sych; brother-in-law: Glen Jacquart; sister-in-law: Maryan Jacquart

Val was preceded in death by her father, John Rooney; sister, Barb Robinson; brothers-in-law, Gary Jacquart and Joey Jacquart.

Val's family would like to thank Aurora Medical Center and the hospice faculty for their compassion and exceptional care during this difficult time.

A celebration of Val's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Port Sandy Bay, Two Rivers beginning at 4:00.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Port Sandy Bay
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved