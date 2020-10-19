Valerie J. Jacquart



Two Rivers - Valerie J. Jacquart, 64, of Two Rivers died March 24, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Val was born October 14, 1955 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Marlene (Peloquin) and the late John Rooney. She graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. Val and Jim Jacquart were married on March 9, 2002 on the beach in Bonita Springs, Florida. She worked for Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers for the last 26 years.



Val enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching a Packers or Brewers game, and relaxing with a refreshing can of Miller Lite.



Val is survived by her husband: Jim Jacquart, Two Rivers; mother: Marlene Rooney, Chippewa Falls; daughter: Jennifer (Steven) Siders, Mishicot; sons: Greg Krcma, Manitowoc and Chad (Amanda) Krcma, Two Rivers; grandchildren: Kassie (Quentin) Tesarik, Sierra Siders, Savannah Siders, Johnathan Krcma, Rhys Krcma, and Skylar Krcma; great granddaughter: Emilie Tesarik; sister: Constance (Terry) Sych; brother-in-law: Glen Jacquart; sister-in-law: Maryan Jacquart



Val was preceded in death by her father, John Rooney; sister, Barb Robinson; brothers-in-law, Gary Jacquart and Joey Jacquart.



Val's family would like to thank Aurora Medical Center and the hospice faculty for their compassion and exceptional care during this difficult time.



A celebration of Val's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Port Sandy Bay, Two Rivers beginning at 4:00.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store