Verlin A. Christianson
Valders - Verlin A. Christianson passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home, surrounded by the love and intimate care of his family. Verlin enjoyed 92 years, according to God's plan.
Verlin was born on July 10, 1927, to the late Walter and Myrtle (Berg) Christianson; the third of seven children. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Valders High School in 1945. Verlin entered the U.S. Army, but was called home after a year to assume the operation of the family farm due to the illness of his father. He then began building a herd of Jersey dairy cattle that ultimately won him the award of Manitowoc County Outstanding Young Farmer in 1962. He later was honored to host the Farm of the Week in 1976. He was a member and officer of a number of farm organizations during his farming career. He was active in the church and served as a Deacon, Trustee and President of Faith Lutheran Church.
Verlin married Lois Wehausen, daughter of the late Louis and Hildegard Wehausen, on May 21, 1955. Together, they enjoyed raising five children, Donald, Terry, Ann, Lori and Craig. They also enjoyed traveling and good times with family and friends. Lois preceded him in death in September, 1989.
After "retiring", Verlin enjoyed wood working, visiting with his children and helping Terry on the farm. Verlin loved farming and was amazed at the way farm technology has improved in the last 85 years; he was excited about how much more it will improve in the next 85 years.
On December 23, 2006, Verlin married Delores Mattfield-Eigenberger. They enjoyed dancing, playing cards together and with friends, and especially enjoyed the many road trips throughout Wisconsin to check out scenery, crops, events or just to try a new place for dinner. They were honored to have so many wonderful and thoughtful people in their lives, as well as their beloved dog, Shasta.
He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law and 2 daughters and sons-in-laws, 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren: Donald (Nancy) Christianson, grandchildren, Amy (Grant) Riesenberg, Tim Christianson and Christopher (Birdella) Christianson, great-grandchildren, Zoey, Jonathon and Morgan Riesenberg, Andrew and Lois Christianson; Terry (Cindy) Christianson, grandchildren, Chad Christianson, Sarah (Cory) Cornette, and Alyssa Christianson, great-grandchildren, Connor and Owen Cornette; Ann (Douglas) Bushman, grandchildren, Christina Bushman, Douglas (Lisa) Bushman Jr., Nicole Bushman, great-grandchildren, Elisha Bushman, Amiah Singleton, Katelyn and Benjamin Bushman; Lori (Tim) Stiles, grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Stiles, Austin Stiles and Adam Stiles; Craig (Samantha) Christianson, grandchildren, Kyle (Leanne) Christianson, Kami Christianson and Kinsley Christianson, great-grandchild, Waylynn Christianson.
He is also survived by his wife, Delores, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sylvia Norworatzky, Norman Mattfield, Violet Hansen, Herman (Mary) Mattfield, Robert Mattfield, Jerry Mattfield, Janet (Bob) Delich, Weldon (Cindy) Mattfield, Sue Mattfield-Kastelic, and Meloy Mattfield. Preceded him in death are: Maynard Mattfield, Roger Mattfield, Raymond Mattfield, Lyle Hanson, Roman Noworatzky and Joyce (Mattfield) Gonzalez, as well as Delores' parents, Herman and Selma Mattfield.
He is also survived by one sister, three brothers and sisters-in-law: Lenore Olsen, Ralph (Jeanne) Christianson, Ronald (Mary) Christianson and Richard (Maribel) Christianson; and two sisters-in-law, Janice Wehausen and Ruth (Wehausen) Bathke, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceded him in death was his first wife, Lois; two sisters and three brothers-in-law; Geraldine (Orville) Valleskey, Elmira (John) Huske and Orland Olsen. He was also preceded in death by three sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law; Joan (Edwin "Pete") Schmidt, Delmar (Jan) Wehausen, Frederick "Fritz" Wehausen, Helen Wehausen and Lester Bathke.
He is also survived by his second wife, Carol Zutz, her two daughters and sons-in law; Ginger (Dan) Hummel and Jill (Jeff) Wittmus; 5 step-grandchildren, Dustin (Samantha) and Dylan Hummel; Taylor, Trevor and Tanner Wittmus; and in-laws; Blake (Kayleen) Halderson, Sandy (Pat) McGlinn and Gail (Rick) Konopachi.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the many family members and friends who provided words of comfort, meals, visited or kept us in their prayers.
Friends and family are invited to share in the visitation held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 255 Roosevelt St., Valders, WI from 9 AM to 12 NOON. A funeral service will follow at 12 NOON with full military honors. Burial will be in Valders West Cemetery. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, please go to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Verlin wants everyone to know, "I love you all and you must remember, God gave you life. The rest you have to earn."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 20 to July 22, 2019