Verlyn E. Robinson
Mishicot - Verlyn Edwin Robinson, age 75 of Mishicot, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his children.
Verlyn was born in Two Rivers on May 7, 1944, to Edwin and Ethel (Jergenson) Robinson. He graduated with the class of 1962 from Mishicot High School, and joined the U.S. Army in November, 1965, serving in Vietnam for two years (1966-67). He was honorably discharged from military service in October, 1968. On September 12, 1970, he married Virginia L. Emond at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2012. Verlyn was a hard worker who enjoyed working 55 years at Lakeside Foods of Manitowoc, retiring in 2018. He also enjoyed driving, spending time with friends, and gambling. He was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Mishicot, where he attended with his family. He was a funny man with a Big Heart, who especially loved spending time with family, his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by one daughter & son-in-law, Tami and Claude Ford of Florida; one son, Troy Robinson of Manitowoc; and two grandchildren, Ashley & Trevor Ford. He is further survived by one sister, Marlis Schrimpf of Mishicot; two brothers: Allen (Linda) Robinson of Two Rivers, Dennis (Kathy) Robinson of Mishicot; and a sister-in-law, Gail Emond of Two Rivers; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ethel Robinson; his wife, Virginia Robinson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Marian Emond; and brothers-in-law: Allen Schrimpf and Ronald Emond.
Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held on Monday at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot, with entombment to follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Robinson family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion given to Verlyn throughout his illness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 2 to May 3, 2020