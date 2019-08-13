|
Verlyn J. Kunz
Two Rivers - Verlyn J. Kunz, age 92, formerly of 8405 Scheuer Rd., Two Rivers, entered into eternal life Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Hamilton Care Center in Two Rivers. Verlyn was born July 12, 1927 in the town of Kossuth to the now late James and Agnes Wanek Kunz and has been a lifelong area resident. He worked for Hamilton Industries, and later farmed in the town of Kossuth for many years. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Verlyn was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. He enjoyed watching TV game shows, and visiting with his sister Donna. He is survived by one sister: Donna Scheuer, of rural Two Rivers, a Godson: Jack Havlovitz of Mishicot, and a special friend: Carla from the Hamilton Care Center. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law: George Scheuer and a nephew: Joseph Scheuer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot, with the Reverend Jeffrey Briones officiating, with burial to follow in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Verlyn's family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of the Hamilton Care Center for the excellent care extended to Verlyn during his residency there. Your love, care, and kindness will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019