Verna L. Rezek
Mishicot - Verna L. Rezek, age 91, of Mishicot, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Verna was born in DePere on January 22, 1929 to Mike and Edna (Kornowske) Micolichek. She married Victor L. Rezek at Melnik Presbyterian Church on April 3, 1948. He preceded her in death April 20, 2002. Verna worked at Mirro Aluminum Co. for 25 years, retiring in 1991; and later worked at Greilings in Denmark for several years. Verna loved her flowers; gardening, feeding the birds, and taking bus trips. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her family.
Survivors include her four children: Carol Rezek-Jaeger, and her husband, Ronald, of Shawano; Donna Peters of Mishicot; Tom (Kim) Rezek of Two Rivers; and Glenn (Marlene) Rezek of Mishicot; eight grandchildren: Tanya (Bruce) Boettcher, Randy (Amy) Peters, Chad (Renee) Peters, Amy Katzka (fiance, Dave Piontek), Ryan (Melissa) Rezek, Sheena (Chris) Luebke, Tyson Wotruba (friend, Tammy), and Matt Wotruba; along with 21 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one sister-in-law, Betty Wotruba of Cooperstown; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Edna Micolichek; husband, Victor; one son, Gary Rezek; a great-granddaughter, Holly Peters; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Louie and Tillie Rezek; and several brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Lottie (Russell) Kittell, Sr., Roy (Lucille) Rezek, Irene (Emil) Kunstman, and Martin Wotruba.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 325 Randolph Street, Mishicot. Rev. Joel Stuebs will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter's Lutheran Church after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Rezek family with funeral arrangements.
The Rezek family would like to thank the members of the Mishicot Ambulance Service for their assistance; and also the staff of Aurora Medical Center for the compassionate care provided for our mother. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020