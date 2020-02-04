|
Vernon "Butch" Hickmann
St. Nazianz - Vernon "Butch" Hickmann, age 78, of St. Nazianz, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, surrounded by his loving family.
Butch was born on December 30, 1941 in St. Nazianz, son of the late Verona (Schwartz) Hickmann. He attended and graduated from St. Gregory's High School in St. Nazianz in 1960. Butch served in the United States Army from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1966. On August 11, 1965 he married the love of his life of 54 years, the former Donna Mae Zipperer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville. Butch retired in 2002 from Spancrete where he was a truck driver for 33 years and a Teamster member. He was a member of St. Gregory's Catholic Church and a former 25 year member of the St. Nazianz Volunteer Fire Department, retiring in 1988. He is a member Wagner-Eberle-Sukowaty American Legion Post #477 of St. Nazianz. He loved spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren in all their activities and riding his moped. He will also be missed by his morning coffee friends at M&K Mart and his Friday morning breakfast club at Meats.
Survivors include his wife: Donna Hickmann, St. Nazianz; his four children: Shelly (Gary) Staudinger, St. Nazianz, Kim (Dennis) Currie, Avon Lake, OH, Tammy (Jerry) Schneider, St. Nazianz, Todd (Melanie) Hickmann, Branch; 11 grandchildren: Caleb (Challise) Staudinger, Nicole Waniger and fiance HB Wooton, Michael (Alison) Staudinger, Joshua Currie and special friend Erika, Natalie Currie, Kelsey (Jared) Duchow, Kayla Schneider and special friend Austin, Trent, Heather, Kendra and Morgan Hickmann; five great grandchildren: Ari Waniger, Cade and Carson Staudinger, Eloise Currie, Lorraine Duchow; and great grand-baby #6 expected soon; one brother and sister-in-law: Roger (Diane) Hickmann, Kiel; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Margie Ryan, Manitowoc, Judy (Daniel) Gosz, Valders, Elaine (William) Zutz, Valders; seven brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law: Lester (Betty) Zipperer, Kellnersville, Albert Zipperer, Menchalville, Robert Zipperer, Mishicot, Eugene (Gertrude) Zipperer, Reedsville, Thomas (Marge) Zipperer, Manitowoc, Mike (Joan) Zipperer, Reedsville, Shirley Kalies Baeten, De Pere, Mary Lou Schultz, Denmark, Beverly (Frank) Griffin, Valders. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother: Verona (Schwartz) Hickmann; one sister and five brothers-in-law: Ethel (Les) Bubolz, Thomas Ryan, Gerald Kalies, Lloyd Baeten, Ronald Schultz.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 214 Church Street, St. Nazianz. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Richard Klingeisen with inurnment of his cremated remains in the spring. Military honors will be accorded by the Wagner-Eberle-Sukowaty American Legion Post #477 following the Mass.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, St. Nazianz, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Holy Family Hospital for their loving care and to Dr. David Augustine. Butch will be remembered by many for his great sense of humor and according to Butch, "He never had a bad day in his life."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020