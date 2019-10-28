|
|
Vernon J. Hansen
Manitowoc - Vernon Jesse Hansen, age 99, a long-time Manitowoc resident passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Manitowoc. Vern was born on September 1, 1920 in Green Bay, son of the late Jesse and Nellie (Marcussen) Hansen.
Vern attended Denmark Public Schools and graduated from Denmark High School in 1938. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison until his studies were interrupted by World War II. Vern joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and, following engineering training, served in the 803rd Army Marine Ship Repair Company aboard the USARS J.E. Gorman in New Guinea and the Philippine islands from 1944-1945.
Following the war, Vern completed his degree at the University of Wisconsin and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Science Education in 1948 and a Master of Science degree in Education Guidance and Personnel in 1949.
After graduation, Vern began his teaching career at Kiel High School in 1948 where he taught science classes. It is in Kiel, where he met a young Kindergarten teacher, Eunice Emerich, whom he married on June 16, 1951 in Antigo.
Vern joined the science department at Lincoln High School in Manitowoc in 1950 principally teaching chemistry, and served as the head of the Manitowoc Public School District's Science Department from 1962 until his retirement in 1984. He also received a Master of Science degree in Chemistry Education from the University of New Hampshire in 1965.
Vern was a member of Manitowoc's St. Paul's United Methodist Church (now Lakeshore United Methodist Church) since 1951. He was a member of the Manitowoc Masonic Lodge, Manitowoc Elks Lodge, Manitowoc Golden K Kiwanis Club, the Wisconsin and Manitowoc County Historical Societies, and the Wisconsin and Manitowoc Retired Teachers Associations.
After retirement Vern kept busy as a volunteer income tax preparer for the AARP, planting and caring for trees at the Pinecrest Historical Village, and traveling with Eunice to many parts of the United States conducting genealogy research. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and playing cards.
Vern will be lovingly missed by his wife of 68-years Eunice and their three sons: John (Lori), James, and Peter (Martha) Hansen, and grandchildren Kari (Clara), Susan, and Ian. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Vern was preceded in death by three brothers and their wives: Lyman (Geraldine and Loretta) Hansen, Marcus (Didgie) Hansen, and Calvin (Violet) Hansen. He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law Lenore (Frank) Charles.
The Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the First Reformed United Church of Christ at 3613 Waldo Boulevard, Manitowoc, due to a construction project at the Lakeshore United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the First Reformed United Church of Christ from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Manitowoc County Historical Society Vetting Fund in support of the Pinecrest Historical Village or the Manitowoc Public Library.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019