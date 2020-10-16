Vernon "Vernie" L. Lemberger
Whitelaw - Vernon "Vernie" L. Lemberger, age 86 a lifelong resident of Whitelaw, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Vernie was born on November 30, 1933, in Whitelaw, son of the late Anton and Grace (Rohrer) Lemberger. Vernie attended St. Michael Grade School in Whitelaw and graduated from Valders High School in 1952. On October 12, 1963, he married the former Elizabeth "Betty" Hlavachek at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Reedsville. Vernie was a member of Local Union #127 Insulators for 45 years retiring at the age of 62 in 1995. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, and the Reedsville Knights of Columbus.
Vernie enjoyed the family cottage near Land O' Lakes, WI; it was a special place for him. He especially enjoyed spending time walleye fishing, bear hunting, and of course, deer hunting in November. This brought him the most joy. At the age of 80 he shot a very nice 8pt buck which helped him claim 1st place in the "Big Buck Contest"! Vernie was a steward of the land and he planted thousands of trees during his lifetime. During his retirement, he spent his summers tending his garden, often giving away vegetables to friends and neighbors. Dad also enjoyed playing Santa Claus. He always got a kick out of calling out people's names and then seeing them trying to figure out who really is this "Santa".
Vernie is survived by his wife Betty, three sons and one daughter-in-law, all of Whitelaw: Larry Lemberger, Steve & Brenda (Griffin) Lemberger, Charles Lemberger; and a very special grandson Noah Lemberger, the "sparkle" of his eye. One brother, Tony and Char Lemberger of Littleton, CO; one sister Judy Brooks of Miami, FL; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Sadow of Scottsdale, AZ, and one brother-in-law, Pat Ford of Grafton, WI. Nieces, nephews, many cousins, and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Luana Ford; brother-in-law Erwin Sadow; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Lois Hlavachek; two nieces: Tammy Ford and Kelly Ann Ford; two nephews: Todd Lemberger and Greg Sadow.
A private funeral service was held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial with burial in the parish cemetery. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to Dr. Mark Herring and the HFM Hospice Care Team: Nicole, Dawn, Bethany, and Chaplin Roxanne for the compassionate care they provided Dad in his final days.
Dad was a loving and faithful husband and father. He will be greatly missed.