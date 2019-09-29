|
|
Vernon L. Olson
Branch - Vernon L. Olson, age 86, Branch, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Vernon was born on February 3, 1933 in the Township of Blair, Jackson County, Wisconsin, son of the late Orin and Judy (Engebretson) Olson. He was a 1951 graduate of Taylor High School. Following High School, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country for two years. Following his service in the United States Army, Vern obtained his accounting degree and began his career as a Certified Public Accountant with Haskins and Sells. He moved to Manitowoc and continued his career with the Manitowoc Company and Classic Modular Systems. Vern met the love of his life, Patricia (Pat) Miller, and they married on September 10, 1960 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Vern was a member of First Lutheran Church, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #706 serving as president in 1964 and was inducted into the State Eagles Hall of Fame in 1991. He would always be found cooking steaks for club events and Pat and himself cherished those memories. Vern was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and together with Pat enjoyed many Packer and Brewer games. Pat and Vern hosted many family gatherings and parties over the years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years Pat Olson, Branch; his four children: Debra Sheridan and her special friend Mike, Manitowoc, Jim (Janeen) Olson, Wrightstown, Tim (Laurie) Olson, De Pere, Curt Olson, Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Ben and Zach Sheridan, JaymeAnn Olson, Nick and Alex Olson; one sister: Janice Nash, Coon Rapids, MN; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents Orin and Judy Olson; one brother and sister-in-law: Raymond and Hazel Olson; and one brother-in-law: John Nash.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family issues thanks to the Branch Fire and Rescue and the Manitowoc Fire Department, together with the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for their care and compassion during Vern's final days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019