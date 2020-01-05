Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Brillion, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Brillion, WI
Verona A. Geiger Obituary
Verona A. Geiger

Kimberly - Verona A. Geiger, age 89 of Kimberly, formerly of Brillion, died on Friday January 3, 2020 at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton. She was born on June 25, 1930 in Marinette WI. daughter of the late Arnold and Viola (Boettcher) Leuman. On September 17, 1949, Verona married Earl Geiger Sr. he preceded her in death on September 23, 1990. She loved sports and music. Verona took great pride and loved to attend her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting and school events. She loved to travel and made canvas crosses that are all around the world. She also collected angels and was known as "Toots" the angel lady. She was a member of River View Lutheran Church in Appleton and a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. Survivors include her children, Earl (Judy) Geiger of Brillion, Dave (Diane) Geiger of Reedsville, Bonnie Heimlich of Harrison, 8 grandchildren, Wendy (Clay) Brehmer, Matt Geiger, Mike (Erica) Geiger, Mason (Mindy) Geiger, Angie (David) Corso. Sadie (Pete) Mleziva, Derrick (Michelle) Geiger and Jesse Heimlich and fiancé Lexie, Verona is further survived by 13 great grandchildren, a sister Betty Dallmann of Green Bay and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, and 2 brothers. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. The Rev. Ross Henzi and Rev. Dennis Belter will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Brillion. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
