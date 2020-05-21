|
|
Vicki L. Stuebs
Manitowoc - Vicki Lynn Stuebs, age 48, a resident of Manitowoc, through faith in Jesus Christ as a redeemed child of our Heavenly Father was called home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence with family by her side.
Vicki was born on January 13, 1972 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of Donna Crowe Stuebs and the late Daniel A. Stuebs. Through life she was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers, St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Beverly Hills, FL and presently a member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Vicki was a graduate of Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the class of 1990. She had been employed as an over the road truck driver by Schneider National Inc. of Green Bay and Empire Express, Memphis, TN, and later worked at Federal Mogul in shipping and receiving and also as a storeroom clerk. Vicki was a caregiver for Scott J. Greenwood, her loved brother. Her daughter Dani was her everything, a true treasure.
Through faith she was called to motherhood and confessed to being her greatest joy and blessing received on earth. Motherhood increased her faith and knowledge of our Heavenly Father's love for us through Jesus Christ daily. Through it she became a better believer, friend, and person.
She leaves behind her beautiful child and forever sister in Christ, Dani Stuebs; her mother, Donna (Rev. William) Horn; three sisters, Robin Mazzotta, Dawn Greenwood, and Denise Stuebs; brother, Scott J. Greenwood; loved nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death and now reunited with her dad, Danny Stuebs and her niece, Melanie Mazzotta, along with many loved relatives in Christ.
1 Thessalonians 3:12-13 May the Lord make your love increase and overflow for each other and for everyone else, just as ours does for you. May he strengthen your hearts so that you will be blameless and holy in the presence of our God and Father when our Lord Jesus comes with all his holy ones.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, 1033 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Johnston. Relatives and friends may call at First German Ev. Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to a memorial fund being established in Vicki's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneral home.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 21 to May 24, 2020