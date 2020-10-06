Victor V. Voigt
Collins - Victor V. Voigt, age 93, a resident of Collins, entered eternal life late Saturday evening, October 3, 2020 at Azura Memory Care Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Vic was born on April 20, 1927 on the home farm in the town of Rockland, Manitowoc County. He was the son of the late Elmer and Elsie Valleskey Voigt. Vic attended Valders High School and graduated with the class of 1945. In 1954 he entered the United States Army serving overseas in Germany for two years. After his honorable discharge as a U.S. Army Sergeant, Vic returned home and became employed with Voigt Lumber company for 27 years. He then established Lakeland Associates selling specialty items for many years. Vic also sold insurance for Lakeland Mutual Insurance and served on the board of directors. He also was well known as an auctioneer throughout the state of Wisconsin. He was a graduate of the Certified Institute of Auctioneers class. He was a lifelong member of St. Peters Ev. Lutheran Church in Collins where he served as president of the congregation for several terms, also held the office of treasurer, and served on the church council for many years. Vic was a member of the Collins Volunteer Fire Department serving as their treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the Valders Lions Club and then he helped start the Collins Lions Club serving as the club president for several terms. Overall Vic was a Lions Club member for 53 years. From 1990 to 1991 Vic was the Lions Club District Governor. He was a member of the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association having served as a past President and for nine years served as the executive secretary and treasurer. Vic was inducted into the Auctioneers Hall of Fame having sold for over 60 years. He was very active with the Future Farmers of America and served as the Wisconsin State President for the Alumni. Vic was very involved with the Manitowoc County Fair where he initiated and ran the animal meat sale for 19 years. He was also superintendent of the hogs and sheep for 35 years at the Manitowoc Expo and served on the Manitowoc Expo Board of Directors for several terms. Vic was also a certified judge for the State of Wisconsin for antiques, goats, plants, and many other categories. On September 14, 1968 he married Christine A. Gorte at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine, one daughter, Colleen (Robert) Fadool, White Lake, MI, three grandchildren, Melinda, Theresa, and Jack; one sister, Gloria Smith, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Memorial services are being planned to be held at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Collins in the future. An obituary will be published prior to the memorial service being held. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Vic's name to Manitowoc Lutheran High School or St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Collins. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.