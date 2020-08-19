Victor Wigand
Manitowoc - Victor Wigand, age 84, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
Victor was born on October 25, 1935 in Sheboygan, son of the late Carl and Florence (Bruckschen) Wigand. He served in the US Army and was a heavy equipment operator and foreman for the Manitowoc County Highway Department for many years. On November 24, 1962 he married the former Jane Fictum in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2020. Victor enjoyed traveling, truck driving and loved his grandchildren very much. He was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc.
Survivors include his three children: Bruce (Deb) Wigand, Randy (Darlynn) Wigand, Bonnie (Jim) Tackes; six grandchildren: Alyssa (Brad) Moberg, Connor Wigand, Tanner and Spencer Wigand, Sydney and Grady Tackes; four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Janice (Jerry) Borgwardt, Eunice Waack, Marilyn (Gordon) Woolard, Sue (Jim) Hawk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Don Fictum, Bob Fictum, Carol (Bill) Holsen, Shirley (Al) Jurkevich. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Frank and Martha Fictum; one brother-in-law: Merlin Waack; and one sister-in-law: Imogene Fictum.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Thomas Pankow with burial at St. John's Ebenezer Reformed Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.