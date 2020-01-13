|
Violet D. Kumbalek
Manitowoc - Violet D. Kumbalek, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Violet was born on June 2, 1929 in Brussels. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Freida Kay Maedke. She had been employed as a custodian at Mirro Aluminum. On September 25, 1954 she married Ernest C. Kumbalek at Kolberg, WI. He preceded her in death on January 1, 1993. Violet was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers.
She is survived by two stepsons: Brian (Beth) Kumbalek, Florida; Gary (Gail) Kumbalek, North Carolina; one brother: Gary Maedke, Algoma; one sister: Ruby Mueller, Manitowoc; four grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Freida Maedke; three sisters: Ella Pagel, Mildred Jaeger, and Edna Krueger; along with special friends, her pet Schnauzers, Benji, Casper, and Sparky.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers. Officiating will be Rev. David Arndt. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020