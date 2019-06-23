|
|
Violet (Krueger) Rusch
Valders - Violet (Krueger) Rusch, 92, of Valders, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Violet had resided at Atrium Senior Living in Two Rivers with her husband Raphael since 2017.
Violet Elaine Krueger was born on April 21, 1927 to Clarence and Myrtle (Erickson) Krueger in the home, in the township of Eaton, West of Valders on 151 and was baptized at Niles Presbyterian Church in the township of Eaton. She grew up with two sisters and one brother on her father's farm.
She attended Niles grade school and then graduated from Valders High School with the class of '45'. She attended the 'Business Institute' of Milwaukee for 1 year then came home to work for AH Voigt Lumber Company of Valders where she worked as a bookkeeper for about 2 years.
On August 27, 1948 she married Raphael Lloyd Rusch at Bethel Methodist Church in the Township of Schleswig. Over the years Violet worked for Mattes Cheese Factory and then Leverenz Shoe Factory of Valders for 24 years until retirement in 1987. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Valders and member of the Faith Lutheran Women's group and the Faithful Quilters for many years and was also a member of Niles and Collins Homemakers. She loved her flower gardens, camping and all kinds of crafts, especially quilting.
Violet is survived by her husband of 71 years: Raphael Rusch; one son and daughter-in-law: Louis (Sharon) Rusch, Fond du Lac; three daughters and one son-in-law: Judith (Gary) Emerich, Mount Calvary, Dawn Amel, Fort Worth, Texas, Deborah Schleis, Brillion; and one sister-in-law: Janice Brantley Savage, Minnesota; twelve grandchildren: Kevin, David (Laurie) Gilbertson, Shane, Matthew and Nathan (Johanna) Rusch, Jeffery (Hoa) Faust, Jacob (Jodi) Faust, Jessica Faust, Derek (Jennifer) Amel, Donald (Adriane) Amel, Douglas (Roxanne) Amel, Deanna Amel; 18 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Myrtle (Erickson) Krueger; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Leonard and Stella (Severson) Rusch; sister and brother-in law: Audrey (Lawrence) Jandrey; sister and brother-in-law: Harriet (Wendell) Knapp; brother and sister-in-law: Wilfred (Barbara) Krueger; sister-in-law: Doris (Arthur) Hale; brother-in-law: Lowell Rusch; brother-in-law: Daniel Brantley; three sons-in-law: Gerald Gilbertson, Daniel Amel and Ronald Schleis.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valders. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Jim Wilson with burial to follow at Valders West Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valders, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 23, 2019