Virginia M. Knipfer
Two Rivers - Virginia M. Knipfer, age 97, a resident of Meadow View Assisted Living of Two Rivers, passed away on February 3, 2020.
Virginia was born on November 19, 1922, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Funk) Schepper. She attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and graduated with the Class of 1941 from Washington High School. On September 19, 1942, she married Ivan E. Knipfer at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 67 years, Ivan, on June 20, 2009. Virginia will be best remembered by her quick smile and love and kindness to her family and friends.
Survivors include her two sons and a daughter-in-law: Rick and Gloria Knipfer, Slinger and Terry Knipfer, Two Rivers; three daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Roger Buttke, Kohler, Debbie and Tom Czerwonka, Sturgeon Bay and Kay and Jeff Kanzelberger, Sturgeon Bay; seven grandchildren: Andrew (Michelle) Knipfer, Jacob (Patty) Lintereur, Joshua (Mamie) Lintereur, Eric (Stefanie) Czerwonka, Dr. Melissa (Casey) Kanzelberger-Coolich, Dr. Jessie (Chris) Czerwonka-Roller and Jennifer (Rob) Kanzelberger-Polera; and seven great grandchildren: Steven, Nydia, Mazie, Anya, Wyatt, Ivan and Madeline. She is further survived by one sister: Betty Bean; along with other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother: Clarence and three sisters: Janet Collins, Doris Hopson and Jan Mitchell.
Private family funeral services were held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier officiated at the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, assisted the Knipfer family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020