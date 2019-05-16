|
Virginia Mae (Geiger) Boettcher
Brillion - Virginia Mae (Geiger) Boettcher, age 89, of Brillion, passed away peacefully at Prairie Homes Assisted Living in Menasha on May 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born September 16, 1929 to Robert and Lina (Ayotte) Geiger. She grew up on a small farm and graduated from Brillion High School. Virginia married the love of her life, Elroy R. Boettcher on May 14, 1949. They were married for 60 years before Elroy passed in March 2010. They operated their family dairy farm outside of Brillion. After selling the cattle, Virginia worked at Freshlike Canning Company in Brillion and the Manitowoc Company. Virginia retired and started 'Ginny's Tours' so she could share her love of gambling with everyone. She enjoyed playing sheepshead with many card groups. Everyone will remember her for her baking, especially her homemade chocolate eclairs, homemade peanut butter cup cookies and her fancy ham rollups. She was well known for her particular cleanliness in her home and the barn. She belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church of Brillion and was a member of the Christian Mothers for 60 years. Virginia also would lend a helping hand for many funerals at church.
Survivors include a daughter: Linda (fiance' Tim Veith) Petersen from Harrison and families: Cory (Kelsie) Petersen and Katie Petersen, Tim's children: Danielle (Kevin) Kulibert and children Rachel, Samuel & Emma, Kalyn (Jason) Plate and children Norah & Miles, and Devin; two sons and daughters-in-law: Gerry (Kathy) Boettcher from Brillion and families: Trevor (Katie) Boettcher, Kelsey (Brad) LaPierre and son Grayson; Larry (Judy) Boettcher from Reedsville and families: Marissa (Tim) Maertz and children Adaley & Tucker, Landon (special friend Alex) Boettcher, Taran (Adam) Denor, and Callen (special friend Mara) Boettcher; one sister: Dorothy Vogel; two sisters-in-law: Verona Geiger and Margie Geiger; one step sister: Carol (Dennis) Chouinard; and one step sister-in-law: Vivian Herzog.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elroy, granddaughter Ashley Boettcher, son-in-law Brian Petersen, sister Irene (Walter) Ray; brothers, Edward (Mary) Geiger, Raymond Geiger and Earl Geiger; Elroy's siblings: Everett (Clara) Boettcher, Earl (Lillian) Boettcher, Viola (Arnold) Leuman, Lenard (Minnie) Boettcher, Arthur (Verona) Boettcher, Edna (Adam) Schamber, Arvie (Myra) Boettcher, Wilmer (Alma) Boettcher, Ruben (Dorothy) Boettcher, Mable Boettcher and Walter Boettcher. Also step brother, Myron Herzog and step sister Betty (Cy) Chouinard.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, May 17, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy with burial at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery, Brillion.
Friends may call at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brillion, from 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 until 11:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Atrium in Chilton, the staff at Prairie Homes Assisted Living in Menasha, Care Patrol of the Fox Cities and Heartland Hospice of Green Bay. Your kindness, caring and love toward our mother will never be forgotten.
On May 14, 1949 Mom married Dad. On May 13, 2019, one day short of their 70th wedding anniversary, they are back together. Enjoy your first dance back together! Love and miss both of you!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 16, 2019