|
|
Virginia S. Bare
Manitowoc - Virginia S. Bare (nee Virginia Bowe Sims), 80, of Manitowoc passed away while surrounded by family on April 17, 2019, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis recently exacerbated by flu and then pneumonia.
Virginia was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Dillon Odell Sims and Elizabeth Bowe Sims. She graduated from Hot Springs High School, majored in English at Rhodes College (then Southwestern), and held a Master's Degree in English from the University of Wisconsin. Virginia married Thomas J. Bare on July 4, 1964. She briefly taught high school English, and then had a cable television interview show when cable was brand new. She said, however, that being a successful parent was her mission in life. Her children and grandchildren agree that she succeeded very well indeed.
Virginia loved family gatherings of all kinds, and created special moments out of the atmosphere, the rhythms of activity, and the laughter. Time in Door County with family and friends was particularly precious. Among the last things she said were that she just hated to leave the party, and that she had loved the time she spent with family. Those celebrations will continue with her in spirit.
Virginia was an avid reader and long-time member of Clio. She loved decorating, collecting antiques, and tending her plants and beautiful garden. Virginia also supported and promoted the arts for all to enjoy. She was a past violinist and past president of the Board of Directors of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra. Over the years, she was also a regular decorator at Christmas in the Mansion and the Art of Tablesettings at the Rahr-West Art Museum, President of the Museum's Association and a member of its Board. A favorite activity had been managing the Museum's Art Cart, where she could indulge her love of procuring neat objects. She traveled extensively and enjoyed both historic places and natural splendor.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carolyn, brother Robert, half-brother Burkett, and half-sisters Mary Adell and Claire Lee. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Bare; her children, Joanna (Richard Derksen), Suzanne, Jonathan, and Michael (Tristan Breedlove); her grandchildren, Liana Bare, and Dillon and Caleb Bare; her step-grandsons, John, Theo, and Matthew Derksen; her half-sister Louane Currie; and by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Virginia's family would like to thank all who provided her kind and compassionate care, including Dr. Amy Malik and colleagues at the UW Health Pulmonary Medicine Clinic, the doctors and staff at Holy Family Memorial, and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Virginia was also grateful that her eye doctors, Dr. Kirk Scattergood and Dr. Stephen Gainey, had given her a clear and enjoyable new view of things she loved, like birds, flowers, and friends and family.
A party to celebrate Virginia's life will be held on June 15 at the Capitol Civic Center. Donations to honor her memory may be made to the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra or the Rahr-West Art Museum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the Bare family with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2019