Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
the Capitol Civic Center
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Manitowoc - The family of Virginia Bare invites all to attend a celebration of her life at the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc on June 15, 2019 at 3pm. She did not want us to grieve, but felt that we might all enjoy the sort of party that she loved to throw. Please bring your good thoughts and memories to share and laugh over with us. She loved gardening and reading, adamantly liberal politics, music, watching birds, and reading everything she could get her hands on. Tell us your favorite stories of her, of her life, of the things that touched you or made you laugh or made you think. We'll have a party she would have loved.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 9 to June 13, 2019
