Vivian C. Herzog
Reedsville - Vivian C. Herzog, age 91, formerly of Reedsville and currently residing at Garrow Villa, died Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. She was born on December 8, 1928 to Palmer & Christine (Griffen) Madson at Cato, WI. She graduated from Valders High School in 1946. On January 15, 1949 she married Myron Herzog. They farmed for 25 years and then she did the book work for their genetic cattle service for 17 years. She was a member of St. John - St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, Reedsville. She was a member of the Ladies Aid since 1967. Over the years she sang in the church choir, was a shut-in visitor, church cleaner, school lunch server, greeter, and was Cradle Roll Secretary for many years. She was Secretary of the Maple Rock Homemakers, and First Book Reader for 5 years for the Manitowoc County Homemakers. She loved her family very much. She enjoyed flowers outside in summer, reading, baking, playing cards with family and friends, and went to many of the grandchildren's sporting games. She enjoyed going out for lunch with her classmates for many years. Survivors are her son and daughter-in-law: M. Jeffrey (Barb) Herzog, Reedsville; two daughters and sons-in-law: Judy (Mel) Mangin of Cato, and Jenny (Roger) Janke of Reedsville. Grandchildren: Tim (Stacey) Mangin of Whitelaw, Todd (Katy) Mangin of Cato, Jason (Kelley) Mangin of Darboy, Jamie Mangin of Cato, Katie Mangin of Cato, Wendy (Eric) Diel of Brillion, Kristin (Rick) Korstad of Reedsville, Vicky (John) Solis of Gladstone, MI, Dennis (Leah) Herzog of Reedsville, Lisa (Chris) Shroat of Kaukauna, and Ryan (fiancé Tabitha) Janke of Brillion. Great Grandchildren: Amanda (Mike) Kosinski, Josh Diel, Dakota, Taylor, Levi and Blake Korstad, Seth, Caleb and Isaac Mangin, Hunter and Austin Solis, Gunner Shroat, Lincoln & Ellauise Janke, Kinsley & Hallie Mangin, and Jase & Miley Herzog; one brother and one sister and 2 sisters-in-law: Larry (Joy) Madson of rural Manitowoc, Jeannie Madson of Green Bay, and Ramona Madson of Manitowoc; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Carol (Dennis) Chouinard of Stockbridge. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron, on February 7, 2014; her mother and father: Christine & Palmer Madson; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Walter & Laura (Wordell) Herzog; her step mother-in-law: Lina Herzog; an infant sister: Grace Eva; 2 brothers: Gordon and James Madson; a sister and brother-in-law: Betty (Ken) Petri; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Betty (Cyril) Serwe; nephews: James Serwe & Ron Buchholz; nieces: Kari Reinertson & Beth Larson; great nieces: Dawn Hill, Tara Sousek, Rebecca Hahn; a great nephew: Christopher Dill; and a great great nephew: Bentley McDonald. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. John - St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, Reedsville. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Darin Aden. Vivian and Myron were married for over 65 years on this earth and are now together with God. They will both be laid to rest together in Westside Cemetery, Reedsville. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John - St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, Reedsville, from 12:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 until 2:30 p.m. A special thank you to Garrow Villa for all the love and attention given to Vivian. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020