Wallace G. Norkosky
Manitowoc - Wallace G. Norkosky, age 88, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation in Manitowoc.
Wally was born on April 4, 1931 in Manitowoc to the late George and Petronella "Nellie" (Veeser) Norkosky. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1949. Wally enlisted in the United States Navy on March 13, 1951; he was stationed in Key West, FL and was honorably discharged in April of 1955. After serving in the United States Navy, Wally returned home and went to Lakeshore Technical Institute where he earned his carpenter apprenticeship under Check Construction Company. He then worked as Carpenter Foreman at Burger Boat, and later at St. Mary's Home as a maintenance technician. On August 4, 1956, Wally married Loretta Check at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manitowoc and celebrated 62 years of marriage together. In October of 2015, Wally participated on the Old Glory Honor Flight. He enjoyed playing golf, softball, and dartball. Wally served on the LTC Carpenter Apprenticeship Committee for many years, was an active member in the Elks Club where he was an Exalted Ruler for two terms, and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Survivors include Wally's wife, Loretta; three sons, Wallace Norkosky Jr., Manitowoc; James (Brenda) Norkosky, Golden Valley, MN; and Alan (Lori) Norkosky, Manitowoc; daughter, Nancy (Rick) Peronto; seven grandchildren, Evan, James, and Ryan, Lori Norkosky, Brianna Gunderson and her special friend Jason Braun, Lauren Norkosky and her fiancée Brady Greene, and Austin Norkosky; sister, Elizabeth Koch, Two Rivers; sister-in-law, Barbara (Bob) Jameson; also other relatives and friends. Wally was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Kenneth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Newphrey and Clara Check; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Esther (Zeke) Tittl.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731. A luncheon for family and friends will then be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the prayer service led by Deacon Alan Boeldt at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Wally's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs of Holy Family Memorial Hospice, Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation, for all the care they provided. Also special thanks to the party group who supported them with their visits.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 21 to May 22, 2019