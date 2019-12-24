|
Walter H. Fink
Two Rivers - Walter H. Fink, age 77, of 2304 13th St., Two Rivers, died Sunday afternoon, December 22, 2019, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Walter was born on August 21, 1942, in Two Rivers, a son of the late Frederick and Hulda (Mathies) Fink, Jr. He attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1962. On April 4, 1964, he married Elizabeth Taddy at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Walter was employed at Hamilton Mfg. Co. and then for over 30 years as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Two Rivers. He enjoyed model building, model railroading and was a military history enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife: Betty Fink of Two Rivers; son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Lisa Fink of Ashwaubenon; daughter and son-in-law: Helena and Richard Jenner of Ephrata, Penn.; three grandchildren: Marty (Krista) Casperson, Andrew (Jen) Casperson and Elizabeth Jenner; and a great granddaughter: Ariella Casperson. He is further survived by his in-laws: Mike (Diane) Taddy, Dolores Tetzlaff, David Taddy, Rose Kocourek and Louis Taddy; along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother: Daniel ( Emily) Fink; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Raymond and Rose Taddy and a sister-in-law: Pat Kornely.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers, on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon.
A time of remembrance will be held at 12:00 Noon, followed by military honors accorded by members of American Legion Post #165 and V.F.W. Post #1248 of Two Rivers. Private burial will be held at a later date in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019