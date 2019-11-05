|
Walter "Buddy" L. Stedl
Reedsville - Walter "Buddy" L. Stedl, age 79, of rural Reedsville, passed away Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee with his children by his side.
Buddy was born on May 12, 1940, in the town of Franklin, he was the beloved son of the late Walter J. and Dolores J. (Oswald) Stedl. He attended Reedsville High School. Buddy served in the United States Army from 1959 until his Honorable Discharge in 1962. He worked for many years in New Holstein at Tecumseh Engine products where he made lifelong friends. Retiring in his early 60's to enjoy life a little more doing the things he loved. Buddy enjoyed playing cards, fishing, hunting, making fire wood and in the past riding his motorcycle with family and friends on many trips.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: James Stedl and Holly Meyer, Brown Deer; one daughter and son-in-law: Carla (Aaron) Sivrais, Manitowoc; three grandsons: Darius, Corbin and Ashton; two great-grandchildren: Phaedra and Demetrios; one sister: Charlotte Milton, Rosendale; one brother and sister-in-law: William (Irene) Stedl, Silver City, NM; one brother-in-law: John Kotche, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Dolores Stedl; one infant son: Joseph Stedl; two sisters, one brother and two brothers-in-law: Judith Kotche, James Stedl, Carolyn (Harvey) Maurer, Ron Milton.
Relatives and friends may call at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Following the visitation at the funeral home, there will be a gathering for family and friends at the Kellnersville Bar & Banquet Hall for continued time of remembering and fellowship with a meal to be served. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Kellnersville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019