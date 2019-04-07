|
Wanda H. LeClair
Manitowoc - Wanda Helen (Berrens) LeClair, age 64, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life after a courageous bout with breast cancer on Sunday evening, March 31, 2019 at Froedert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Wanda was born on October 25, 1954 in Appleton. She was the daughter of the late William and Alice Apitz Berrens. Wanda attended Appleton East High School and graduated with the class of 1973. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she received her B.A. Degree in Anthropology and French in 1976. Wanda was married to Robert M. LeClair in 1982 in Manitowoc.
Wanda was employed selling real estate in Manitowoc in the early 1980's. In the late 1980's and early 1990's Wanda became employed with the Lakeshore Chronicle as a reporter and photographer and as the Volunteer Coordinator/Program Director for the Manitowoc County Historical Society until 2004. Wanda then went on to do volunteer work with many local organization to include Outreach Literacy Council, Senior Day Help, Woodland Dunes, Two Rivers Historical Society, along with being very involved with the Manitowoc International Relations Association and the sister-city relationship with Kamogawa, Japan, serving as its vice president most recently. Wanda loved traveling, movies, cross country skiing, collecting Japanese tea ware, teaching and doing origami.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years: Bob; one brother: Bruce (Myrianthi) Berrens, St. Paul, MN; one nephew: Christopher; three nieces: Angela, Jessica, and Corinna; her pets cats that she loved: Rina and Daisy; along with other relatives and many friends.
A Life Celebration Social will be held in about two months. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
A special thank you to the doctor's and staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, and Froedert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, for their compassionate care and everything they did to help Wanda during her illness.

Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019