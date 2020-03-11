|
|
Warren F. Kanzelberger
Manitowoc - Warren F. Kanzelberger, age 93, lifelong resident of Manitowoc County, passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at his residence in Manitowoc.
Warren was born January 17, 1927 in Two Rivers, third son of the late George J. and Margarete "Daisy" (Dawley) Kanzelberger. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and served his country in both the World War II and Korean War. Warren was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Geraldine nee Duenkel. He is survived by his three sons: Michael, Jeffrey and Christopher. Warren was a life member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A private memorial service will be held at the Calvary Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc where his ashes will be interred. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020