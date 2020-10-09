Wayne B. Stadler
Two Rivers - Wayne Bernard Stadler, age 83, longtime Two Rivers resident, died peacefully early Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers with family at his side.
Wayne was born April 9, 1937 in Manitowoc to Joseph and Emma (Vesely) Stadler. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1955 and shortly thereafter joined the United States Air Force, serving his country for four years until his honorable discharge. Wayne was united in marriage to Marilyn R. Holtz at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Two Rivers on April 30, 1960. The couple was blessed with four children and sixty years of marriage. Mr. Stadler joined the Two Rivers Police Department after his return from military service, serving the city of Two Rivers as a police officer for 32 years. He retired from the department as a sergeant in 1992.
Wayne was very fortunate to have enjoyed many great years of retirement. He remained an active participant in "the game of life". He could often be seen jogging around the city, bike riding or rollerblading with his grandkids. He was very family orientated; enjoying spaghetti dinners, fishing on the Bay, watching football with family, and especially enjoyed the time spent with his family at the trailer in Townsend. Wayne could also be found wood working at his house, making beautiful side tables and benches for family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; four children: Lee (Julie) Stadler, Lynn (Randy) Fabian, Mark (Tammy) Stadler, and Pam (Kevin) Wargin, all of Two Rivers; ten grandchildren: Dawn Stadler, Jennifer (Ryan) Sullivan, Katie Fabian, Kevin (Heather) Fabian, Jessica (Kyle) Dilley, Matthew Stadler, Allyse (Mark) Miller, Nicholas Bauer, Lauren Wargin, and Jason Wargin; thirteen great-grandchildren: Cody, Donovan, Emmett, Charlee, Cohen, Brody, Scarlett, Zoey, Aubrey, Payton, Trevor, Jack, and Malia; one brother, Joe Stadler of Thomson, GA; and one sister, Dorothy Gauthier of Sturgeon Bay. He is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tony Kubis of Manitowoc, Allan (JoAnn) Holtz of Two Rivers, Ken (Audrey) Mattlin of Bakersfield, CA, Ronald Holtz of Two Rivers, Larry (Donna) Holtz of Green Bay, and Patti Helbach of Stevens Point; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Stadler; one brother, Ronald Stadler; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Dolores "Dolly" Kubis, Mary Anne (Bill) Green, JoAnne (Jim) Monka, and Jim Gauthier, and a sister-in-law, Mary Anne Stadler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military graveside honors will be accorded by members of the American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends Monday morning at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
Current pandemic guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks will be required.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels is assisting the Stadler family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Meadow View Assisted Living, the staff of Aurora Medical Center, and the caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice Organization for the wonderful care and compassion extended to our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Your kindness is very much appreciated by our entire family.