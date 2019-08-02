|
Wayne E. Luebke
Manitowoc - Wayne E. Luebke, 72, passed away Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on December 21, 1946 in Sheboygan, son of that late Lester and Linda (Schreiber) Luebke. He attended Schwartzwald Grade School and graduated in 1965 from Howards Grove High School. After high school, Wayne attended Electronics School in Milwaukee. In November of 1966, Wayne was drafted and enlisted with the US Army serving with Signal Corps at Kagnew Station in Asmara, Ethopia, Africa and received an Honorable Discharge in November of 1969. He was employed with Manitowoc Crane for many years and retired in 2008. Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his Harley and helping his nieces and nephews with their home improvement projects. He was a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.).
Wayne is survived by his brother: Harold (Ann) Luebke, Valders; his sisters-in-law: Myra Luebke, Manitowoc; Naomi Luebke, Howards Grove; and Julianne Luebke, Cleveland; his brother-in-law: Alvin Kracht, Newton; along with his 23 nieces and nephews, and 34 great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his four brothers: Henry, Alfred, Roy and David; his two sisters: Lila (Arland) Vogt and Loretta Kracht; a nephew, Jeffrey Vogt; and a niece, Karen Luebke.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7,2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Rev. DuWayne Hanke officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00pm until the time of services. Military Honors will be accorded following the service. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Schwartzwald.
Wayne was a generous and giving man, donating stems cells for his brother, Roy. According to his wishes a memorial has been established in his name for Donate Life.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Manitowoc Health Care and the Aurora Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Wayne.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019