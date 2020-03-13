|
Wayne F. Hohn
Mequon, WI
Wayne F. Hohn joined his beloved brother Davis in heaven on March 8, 2020 with his daughter Jenne by his side. He is survived by his daughter Jenne Hohn, sister-in-law Jacqueline Hohn, nieces Kristin House and Susan Hinkel, and first wife Marlene Hohn.
Wayne graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers, Wisconsin in 1949 at the top of his class. He was on the varsity basketball, track, and golf teams, President of his Junior class, a member of student council, and the National Honor Society. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics in 1953. While at Madison, he was a pole vaulter on the Varsity track team and played trumpet in the marching band.
Wayne served his country with pride in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 as an NCO Club Custodian. He became a certified radar operator at the U.S. Army Operations and Intelligence School in 1954. He and his brother Davis served in the Korean War together for 13 months where Wayne was a manager and accountant for the NCO Club.
Upon graduation, Wayne worked for American Cyanamid Company, Lederle Laboratories Division, and quickly became a District Sales Manager. He received numerous national sales and managerial awards through the duration of his employment. He was one of the youngest to receive promotions within the company. In addition, he sold and helped administer the first mass oral polio program (Sabin Sundays). After Lederle, Wayne worked for Litton Industries, Inc., Applied Science Division, where he originated an idea for a new capital equipment item for pediatrics and was issued a patent. Prior to starting his own company, he was a managerial leader at Johnson & Johnson, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. He directed the marketing effort of Johnson & Johnson's first venture into sales of capital equipment to hospitals.
In 1974, Wayne started his own medical distributorship in Grafton with the help of his wife Marlene, and the support of her family. As a successful entrepreneur, he was voted to lead as President of the Independent Medical Distributor's Association of America (IMDA). Wayne received numerous sales awards as a business owner due to his exemplary skills as a salesman and leader. Designed and built by Wayne, the company expanded into what is now home to the Hand Doctors in Mequon. Wayne took great pride in designing the building. He had a talent for architectural design and also applied it to designing his homes.
Wayne had three passions: the Wisconsin Badgers, polka music, and golf. He also loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was thrilled when the Badgers basketball team was crowned with the Big Ten Championship title on March 7. Wayne loved luxury cars, water sports, and spending time at Little Cedar Lake during the summertime.
Wayne was a beloved father. He loved his family and friends and was well-loved in return. Jenne was his full-time caregiver, protector, and advocate for the last three years of his life. Wayne was given wonderful care by the staff at St. John's on the Lake and had a team of incredible physicians to tend to him. The family is deeply grateful to all of these compassionate caregivers.
According to Wayne's wishes, there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life event will be scheduled later this year.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020