Wayne G. Free
Manitowoc - Wayne G. Free, 69, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, with his loving wife and son at his side.
Wayne was born on January 17, 1950, in Manitowoc to the late Clarence and Elmira (Karstead) Free. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith as a child and spent his early school years in a rural one-room school house. Wayne attended Valders High School for two years and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1968. He married the former Joan L. Franz on May 11, 1974, at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, the Reverend N.W. Kock officiating.
Wayne began his employment with the Manitowoc Company in September 1968 as an electrician's helper. In 1974, he graduated from a four-year apprenticeship and earned his electrical journeyman's card. Wayne worked for various divisions of the Manitowoc Company and retired from the Manitowoc Crane Division in January 2016 after more than 47 years of employment. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 158 for his entire worklife.
In his younger years, Wayne was an avid golfer, camper, and fisherman. He and his family continued to enjoy camping at many of the Wisconsin State Parks and Marinette County Parks until the end of the season in 2017. Wayne enjoyed playing cards and reading about WW II, the Nixon years, and Alaskan pioneers and woodsmen.
Survivors include Wayne's wife, Joan, his son, Neil, five siblings: Eugene (Beatrice) Free, Arlene (Clifford) Stock, Janice Woyciehosky, JoAnn (James) Schamburek, and Carol (Martin) Puls, all of Manitowoc. He is further survived by brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law: James (Jean) Franz, Alan (Veronica) Franz, Kathy (Donald) Benson, Godchildren: Kevin Free, Jason Holschbach, and Erin Markuskin, as well as, many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Donald and Lola Franz, his sister Phyllis Free, brother Allen (Kathy) Free, and brother-in-law Phillip Woyciehosky.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Matthew Sauer will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will then be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Wayne's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 7 to June 11, 2019